Kajol and Ajay Devgn Wish 'Happy Adulthood' to Daughter Nysa as She Turns 18

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has turned 18. The actors dedicated a special post to their eldest child on their respective social media handles. Ajay shared a picture with Nysa on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, where the father and daughter were seen standing next to each other posing for the camera. The 52-year-old producer and actor captioned the picture with a sweet note wishing his daughter a happy birthday.

Ajay also mentioned that small joys like this where the family comes together are the only break in stressful times that the country and the world is going through at the moment. Ajay also kept the suffering people in his sincere prayers and wished for their healing.

Meanwhile, actress Kajol shared a throwback picture from the time when her daughter was just an infant. The portrait showed a smiling Kajol holding Nysa. In the caption of the post, the actress wrote a heartfelt note dedicated to her daughter who has now entered adulthood. She mentioned about being very nervous when Nysa was born. Calling it the biggest exam of her life, Kajol wrote that she had all the fears and feelings that come with becoming a mother, for a whole year at least.

The actress wrote that when Nysa turned ten, she realised she was a teacher for just a part of the time, while most of the time she was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. Describing their journey since then, Kajol wrote that now the mother and daughter have come to a bond today where she can finally say she passed with flying colours. Kajol said that Nysa is what we all say a women should be, and hence she wished her daughter to fly high and not to tone down her shine for anyone. The actress promised Nysa that she has always got her back and wished her a happy adulthood.

Kajol’s sister Tanisha also shared a bunch of photos of Nysa, alongwith a heartfelt post wishing the teenager.

