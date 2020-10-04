Kajol Asks Fans to Play 'Chor Police'

Actress Kajol does not fail to entertain her fans with her social media posts. And her recent Instagram post is a proof of the fact.

On Sunday, Kajol posted a selfie of her sporting a mask. She can be seen taking the picture against the backdrop of an elevator and a mall. But more than the image, it was her caption that left netizens in splits.

"Chalo chor police khelte hain.... anyone???? #allmasked #ready #smilingunderneath," she captioned the post.

Reacting to it, a user commented: "Let's play. I will be the police and will catch you."

"Hahaha....your caption game is too strong," another one wrote.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with Netflix's film "Tribhanga", which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It also features Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.