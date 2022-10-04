Kajol Bonds With Cousin Ayan Mukerji at Durga Puja Pandal; Rani Mukerji Says 'It's 75 Years of Our Pujo'

The excitement and energy of Durga Puja is reaching its crescendo. While this year’s Pujo is special since it’s the first proper celebration post Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood celebs seem to be amped up for the festivities. From Rupali Ganguly to Sumona Chakravarti, everyone is celebrating the auspicious festival in their own way. Meanwhile, in the fresh pictures and videos doing rounds on social media, Kajol and Ayan Mukerji can be seen bonding at their family’s Durga Puja pandal.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on their Instagram handle, Kajol is sporting a dazzling red and yellow saree paired with some stunning earrings and red bangles. As for Ayan, the Brahmastra director is all decked up in a cream colored satin kurta and pyjama.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is no exception to the wondrous festivities of Durga Puja. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is not only elated about North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, one of the largest pujas in the western suburbs marking its diamond Jubilee but also because everyone in the fraternity can celebrate it with same kind of enthusiasm.

While talking to ETimes, Rani Mukerji expressed, “It is a moment of great pride and happiness that we celebrate 75 years of our Pujo this year. It’s truly special. May Durga Maa give us more power to continue with the same enthusiasm in the coming years. After two years of cautious celebrations and staying away from doing a public event, our Pujo is back in its splendour, and our entire family is enjoying it with a lot of enthusiasm. This is a great event for all of us, and during the five days of Pujo, we are all under one roof. It is wonderful to see everyone together after two years. This year it is more fun as we are celebrating the festival in all its glory, just like old times.”

The No One Killed Jessica actor also shared that she has always relished serving bhog as well as eating right from her childhood days. Explaining the significance of the same, Rani stated, “For me, Durga Puja brings a unique chance to serve and enjoy bhog. I have had bhog since my childhood. The poribeshon (serving the food) that we do is something we love doing. The bhog khichudi (khichdi made of lentils, rice and spices) made during Durga Pujo always tastes divine. It will never taste the same if made during any other time of the year. I feel the difference is actually the magic of all the festivities.”

Moreover, this year’s Durga Pujo is also special for the seasoned actress because she is immersed in the festivities with her daughter Adira. Rani shared that her 7-year-old daughter is fond of kadak chai served in a kulhad, “Adira tasted her first cup of kadak chai in a clay cup with me at her first Durga Puja. And this year, she is very keen to savour the kadak chai served in the bharr (kulhad), which she finds very fascinating as the taste of the tea changes because it is served in the mud cup. She remembers the festival clearly even though she visited it two years back when she was only three-and-a-half years old. It’s great to celebrate the festival with her.”

