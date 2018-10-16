Kajol: Both My Children Don’t Like My Movies. They Think I Cry Too Much

Millions of people may love to watch her on screen, but Kajol’s two children — Nysa and Yug — are not fans of her movies.Talking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show #NoFilterNeha, Kajol recently revealed, “Both my children don’t like my movies. They don’t watch my movies. According to them I cry too much in my films and I don’t do happy films. So hence I should do more films like Golmaal.”Currently basking in all the praise her latest release Helicopter Eela is getting, is Kajol a helicopter parent in real life too? She told Koimoi, “When the kids were small, at that time I used to be more conscious. Today, Ajay is the helicopter and I am the drone. I am there for sure, but I am like dekho dekho dekho and jab chance mile toh shoot the missile.”Her eight-year-old son Yug is currently the centre of all her attention and reprimands. She said, “Because Nysa toh mere saath hai hi nahi. She is in Singapore. Par nahi, mere dono bachche bahaut achche hain, itne toh nahi pit-te. Sambhaal lete hain apne aap ko.”Does, Nysa, who is 15 now, also wants to be an actor like her? "I'll back her choice. I'll encourage her in whatever she wants to make of her life not what I want her do in her life," Kajol recently said at the NDTV Yuva Conclave.