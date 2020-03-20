Kajol Brings Back Daughter Nysa from Singapore Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus has caused such a panic across the world that people have become over conscious. The deadly virus, which has reached over 100 countries has led to the imposition of travel restrictions by some countries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

People are concerned about their family and friends who live abroad, especially parents, who are putting every effort to make sure their children return home. Actress Kajol also got concerned about her daughter Nysa, who studies at an international school in Singapore.

The actress flew to Singapore to ensure that her daughter safely returns home amid coronavirus outbreak, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Nysa’s school has closed for some time in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 globally. The deadly virus has killed over 10,000 people across the world and has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Amid the outbreak, people are advised to stay indoors and practise social distancing.

Kajol shares a close bond with her daughter as they both are often spotted enjoying together.

The Baazigar actress, taking to Instagram, recently shared pictures of Nysa. In the pictures, Kajol’s daughter can be seen sitting on the floor clad in a cream-coloured lehenga paired with a sequinned blouse and traditional jewellery.

Sharing the picture, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star wrote, “In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine.”

Last year, in an interview Kajol talked about Nysa's career plans and said, “She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams."