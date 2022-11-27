Kajol Can't Stop Praising Husband Ajay Devgn's Cooking Skills, Here's Why

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. While their charm and camaraderie never fail to impress fans and set new couple goals for them, their organic love story has always been the talk of the town. Following the trajectory, Kajol recently marvelled at Ajay Devgn’s cooking skills and also shared how he makes her ‘amazing khichdi’.

The singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs celebrated 30 years of Kajol’s stellar performance in Bollywood in one of their recent episodes. On being asked by Bharti Singh, the host of the show about Ajay Devgn’s dexterity in cooking, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress disclosed, “As unbelievable as it may seem, Ajay loves cooking. We often say that some people have taste in their hands, Ajay is one of those cooks you know, who prepare any dish and it turns out to be delicious."

She further revealed, “Cooking is something Ajay enjoys very much, and he shuts the door of the kitchen when he is cooking. Even when he is cooking, he doesn’t share his recipes or what he is preparing. He often cooks amazing khichdi for me and that is his speciality.”

The foundation of their love story got laid on the sets of Hulchul. Kajol was roped in for the role of Shamili after the unfortunate demise of Divya Bharti. After dating for four years and keeping their relationship privy to the eyes of the media and fans, the couple finally decided to settle down on February 24, 1999, at their Mumbai home, followed by a two-month-long honeymoon to Europe.

The adorable couple are proud parents of Nysa Devgn(born on April 20, 2003) and Yug Devgn(born on September 13, 2010(

Previously, Ajay Devgn had shared some details about his bond with Kajol while talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel. He said, “I really don’t know..we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow.”

