Kajol Celebrates Her 'Heartbeat' Nysa's 16th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Snap, See Here

Kajol is one proud mother! The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her eldest kid, daughter Nysa, on the occasion of her 16th birthday.In the caption, Kajol gushed: "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby." The mother-of-two, who shares Nysa with actor husband Ajay Devgn, added: "I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow, know that you will always be my heartbeat. Always."Kajol and Ajay also have an eight-year-old son, named Yug. The Bollywood power couple has, time and again, proved to be doting parents. The two are extremely protective about their kids, and have always maintained that the family comes first for them.Kajol has also often spoken about her relationship with her teenage daughter and that she and Nysa have a lot more in common."We have that kind of a relationship where we are able to talk to each other about a lot of things. But not everything because at the end of the day, I'm her mother. I still scold her and she will be like, 'But whyyyy mom!'. So, overall, we are in a good space," the actress earlier told DNA.Earlier this year, when Nysa was heavily trolled and even fat-shamed for her airport look, Ajay came out publicly, slamming the haters by saying "people seem to forget she is just a teenager and talk rubbish."