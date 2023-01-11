Kajol Documents Her 'Versions of Laughter' In Video, Says 'Sometimes Joke's On Me'; Netizens Are All Hearts

Kajol is one of the much-loved actresses in the industry. The DDLJ actress who has been a part of the industry for 3 decades, never fails to impress her fans with her charismatic charm and contagious smile. The Dilwale actor who is also an avid social media user, often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media, and keeps her fan hooked. Speaking of her contagious smile, on Wednesday, Kajol treated her fans to a video of her different ‘versions of laughter’ and needless to say, netizens are smitten by the clip.

In the video posted on her official Instagram handle, Kajol can be seen laughing non-stop at different events. She motivated her fans to never stop laughing through her clip.In the first half of the video, Kajol is seen wearing a red shirt and black headphone, with her recent movie, Salaam Venky’s poster in the backdrop. She laughed loudly. Then, she can be seen wearing an ethnic attire as she kept her hair open from another film promotion event. She gave a big smile while laughing. In the end, she sat on a sofa and laughed, while a person said, “She can be anything on the screen.”

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Sometimes the jokes on me but most times it’s on someone else 😜.#KeepLaughing. "

Soon after the video was shared, her fans flooded the post with heart and laughing emojis. Reacting to the post, one of her fans wrote, “She always laughs her heart out.” Another fan commented, “I love your laugh.” A fan also wrote, “I love when this lady laughs or speaks.” A person also commented, “The best sound in the world is the sound of your laughter.”

An avid social media user, the actress often shares interesting pictures and videos. Recently, Kajol shared pictures from her New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Ajay Devgn, Tanisha Mukherji and Bobby Deol, and wrote, “First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year.. to all my loved ones… some really important ones aren’t in these pics but they know that I love them../ may blessings abound around to everyone..”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy. It was released in theatres on December 9, 2022. She essayed the role of a mother of an ailing son. Her upcoming projects include Disney+ Hotstar’s web series, The Good Wife, the Indian adaptation of the American series featuring Julianna Margulies.

