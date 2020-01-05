Take the pledge to vote

Kajol Expresses Her Opinion on Gender Pay Parity in Bollywood

Kajol pointed out how content consumpton played a role in the gender pay parity of Bollywood. She added, "The audience needs to let a women-oriented film earn Rs 200-300 crore."

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
Kajol Expresses Her Opinion on Gender Pay Parity in Bollywood
Image: Kajol/Instagram

Kajol Devgn recently shared her views on Bollywood industry's gender pay parity. The discussion is one that has been going on for a long time with numerous actors and actresses expressing their opinions on it.

Kajol pointed out that while she does not take much interest in the issue, she felt that content consumption also played a major role in pay parity. She added that with the changing types of films and audiences in the current era, one can hope or expect the gap to shorten over time.

Speaking to Mid-Day she said, "I don’t pay much attention to pay parity. I believe that it has to do with the economics of the industry. The audience has been changing in the past few years. Slowly but surely, things are getting better. Filmmakers are making films on all kinds of subjects and they are working. The audience needs to let a women-oriented film earn Rs 200-300 crore."

Kajol will be making her next appearance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. She had earlier revealed that Ajay had approached her to play the character two days after reading the script offering to expand more on her character if she accepted the role. In the film, she will be playing the role of Savitribai Malusare. Apart from this, Kajol is also set to appear in a Netflix film.

