Kajol Feels She Does Not Have Temperament to Direct a Film

Bollywood actress Kajol, who has worked in approximately forty movies in her career, recently expressed her interest in writing a story in the future. However, Kajol also says she is aware that she will not take the director's chair, unlike husband Ajay Devgn.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “I would love to write (a script) and I think I will be doing that in my future. I do see myself writing, but I don’t think I have the right temperament to direct.” Ajay Devgn has directed two movies- You, Me Aur Hum and Shivaay.

Kajol recently made her digital platform debut and shot for a Netflix film Tribhanga, helmed by Renuka Sahane. Talking about how the experience was, she said, "It was a great experience working with Renuka and I love her. I think she’s a wonderful director and very clear in what she wants to make and the vision that she had for the movie. Renuka was a pleasure to work with and it never felt like work on the sets.” Tribhanga has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Banijay Group Asia and Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd.

The actress's last Bollywood release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still raking in money at the box office after approximately two months of release. The movie emerged as a blockbuster but Kajol says she saw that coming beforehand. “I wasn’t surprised but relieved that the film has done well. I was really, intensely relieved but yes, we knew we had made a good film and thank god, the rest of the country and world thought so as well. It’s gone on to break records,” the actress said. The movie stars Ajay and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

