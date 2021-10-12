Kajol Gets Emotional at Durga Puja Celebration in Mumbai, Hugs Her Uncle

Bollywood actress Kajol attended Durja Puja celebrations with her family in Mumbai on Tuesday. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the actress can be seen crying and hugging her loved ones at the pandal. Kajol can be seen smiling and wiping her tears towards the end of the video with her relatives by her side.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption,"#kajol breaks down as she meets her uncle after a long time. All of us have been through a low phase due to covid. 💔"

Kajol also took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself in a beautiful saree, which she opted for the Durja Puja celebrations. She tied her hair in a bun. She wrote alongside the pictures, “Started off all beautiful and then someone cracked a joke 😳😜 #alldressedup #durgapuja #sohappytobehere 🙏."

On the work front, the actress will soon collaborate with Revathy for film, The Last Hurrah. Inspired by a true story and real characters, The Last Hurrah tells a tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

