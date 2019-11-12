Kajol Gets Quirky As Baazigar Clocks 26 Years
Baazigar was the first of many blockbusters that SRK and Kajol would see at the box-office over the years to come.
Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero.
The 1993 Diwali release Baazigar was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest blockbusters. Abbas-Mustan's thriller, co-starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, is still remembered for the dialogue "Haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai" and its music, besides SRK's antihero avatar.
The film completed 26 years on Tuesday, and Kajol shared a quirky boomerang video on Instagram, ushering a wave of nostalgia.
In the video, Kajol is seen winking her left eye to the beats of the film's superhit song, "Yeh kaali kaali aankhein".
"Oops! still don't have black eyes... #26YearsOfBaazigar," she wrote.
Baazigar was the first of many blockbusters that SRK and Kajol would see at the box-office over the years to come, and the film also marked Shilpa's Bollywood debut.
The film is broadly based on a 1991 British thriller titled A Kiss Before Dying.
Baazigar chronicled the story of a young man, played by Shah Rukh, who takes an unusual route to unleash vendetta on a tycoon (Dalip Tahil), who had destroyed his parents.
The film also featured Rakhee and Johnny Lever.
