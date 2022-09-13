Kajol Gets Trolled For Avoiding Paps At The Airport, Netizens Question Her 'Attitude'

Kajol, known for her iconic roles in movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hain and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was recently trolled because she refused to stop and pose for the paparazzi waiting at the Mumbai Airport. The actress seemed to be in a rush as she was walking very fast to avoid the photographers and even jokingly asked them about how fit they are in Hindi.

The actress was clad in a loose, black, graphic printed maxi dress as she rushed past the waiting paparazzi. She was also spotted talking to her security personnel and was in no make-up look.

Kajol remarked, “Chalo dikhao kitna fit ho tum log”, which directly translates to “Show me how fit you guys are?” to the photographers while her security personnel could be seen trying to make way for her. One of the guards even asked the photographers to move behind as the actress totally didn’t want to stop for even a single photograph and marched on. In the viral video, one of the paparazzi can also be heard saying that somebody will fall to which Kajol’s security personnel replied, “haan to app hatt jao na phir (yes, so back off)”.

The interaction was not taken in a light-hearted manner by netizens, who went on to question whether the actress was in a hurry or just possessed a bad attitude. A few comments even called her rude and went on to say that she wasn’t looking good. A user commented said, “Famous hum hi karte hain aur itna attitude. Pehle dikhayenge ki bhot down to earth lekin asliyat. (We make them famous and then have to see their attitude. First, they pretend like they are down-to-earth but this is their reality).” Another person wrote, “Very good actress but in public, she always behaves very weirdly.”

Recently, another video of Kajol went viral on social media in which the actress was heard screaming “chala, chala (let’s go, let’s go),” at the crowd as she tried to navigate her way at Lalbaugcha Raja.

On the work front, Kajol is soon collaborating on a new film, The Last Hurrah with the director Revathy. The story of the film is inspired by real characters and tells a tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata.

