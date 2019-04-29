Take the pledge to vote

Kajol Had a Thing for Akshay Kumar, Reveals Karan Johar on Kapil Sharma’s Talk Show

Kajol and Karan Johar recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

April 29, 2019
Kajol Had a Thing for Akshay Kumar, Reveals Karan Johar on Kapil Sharma’s Talk Show
Kajol and Karan Johar.
Theirs has arguably been one of the most celebrated and turbulent friendships in the Hindi film industry, but despite ups and downs, farewells and getting back together, actor Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar are as thick as always.

Not known for mincing his words, Karan recently revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that Kajol had a huge crush on Akshay Kumar at one point several years ago. Talking about it, he said, “I met Kajol at another party, at the premiere of Henna movie. Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar and was looking for him at the entire premiere and I was her support then.”

“So both of us were looking for him at the entire event. While we didn’t find Akshay, but it was the beginning of our friendship. Both of us stayed in South Mumbai and that’s where our friendship developed further,” he added.

Notably, Akshay and Kajol have worked together once in their 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Interestingly, Kajol also revealed how she and Karan first met. “It was film party at a discotheque. Mr Johar arrived in a three-piece suit and I just couldn’t stop laughing, wondering what kind of a man wears that,” she said.

Karan and Kajol have worked in several films together, which turned out to be some of the most memorable work of their careers. Among the most popular include, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

