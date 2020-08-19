Kajol Handles Her ‘Oops Moment’ Like a Boss Lady in This Throwback Video

A video of Kajol’s oops moment in which she can be seen falling on the floor has surfaced on social media. The incident took place at the Phoenix Marketcity mall in Kurla, Mumbai. The actress had gone there for a promotional event.
A page named ‘bollylnfo’ has shared the clip on Instagram. In the clip, Kajol can be seen handling the situation like a boss lady.
Meanwhile, Kajol celebrated her 46th birthday on August 5. Her fans and friends have poured their love on the internet. The actress also shared an adorable picture of herself on Instagram with a thank you note for all her fans and well-wishers.
A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, The kid in me loved the balloons ❤️ Note to self - Still young and kicking, birthdays are just a day to celebrate me @kajolovershan @kajolstar @kajolfr @xkajol @fuzzy4kajol @kajol.the.great
She wrote in the caption that she is still young and kicking and birthdays are just a day to celebrate her. Her husband and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also shared an adorable picture of them and wrote, "Happy returns of the day, forever and always."
Kajol was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi. The film also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. Her next project Tribhanga is produced by Ajay Devgn, and it will also mark her digital debut. The film will be released on Netflix.