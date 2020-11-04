Kajol Has a Relatable Advice for Those Observing Karva Chauth

Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her sense of humour on social media. She recently shared a laughter-evoking meme while making reference to the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, which is observed by women and men for their better halves.

Posting a meme that highlighted the importance of ensuring one's safety on roads, Kajol made a reference to the fast kept by women on Karva Chauth for the longevity of their husbands and vice versa. The text on meme shared by Kajol read, "Please wear seatbelts while driving a car and a helmet while riding a bike. Do not rely on Karva Chauth." Netizens are having a good laugh at this meme shared by the actress.

Take a look.

There were reports earlier that stated that Kajol has moved to Singapore with her daughter Nysa so that the latter can continue her education there, which came to a halt after shutdown due to the coronavirus spread. At the same time, Ajay Devgn had decided to stay back in Mumbai with their son Yug so that he could juggle work responsibility while taking care of their younger one.

Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay and Saif Ali Khan were also part of the project that turned out to be the biggest Bollywood blockbuster earlier this year.