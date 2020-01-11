Kajol Has an Awkward Moment at Airport, Watch Video
Kajol was at the airport when paparazzi caught her candid with daughter Nysa. Her latest film with Ajay Devgn, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is running in theatres now.
Kajol with Nysa
Kajol and Nysa were going off to somewhere when at the airport the unthinkable happened. Kajol, Nysa and a bodyguard were walking towards the entry way to the airport when in a mess up, either the bodyguard or Kajol dropped a baggage. Fans are quite amused with the video that was shared online and one even commented calling Kajol 'miss messy'. Meanwhile, Kajol's film Tanhaji has released in the theatres on Friday, January 10 and has earned Rs 15.10 crore at the box office on day one.
Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak grossed Rs 4.77 crore.
Read: Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Dominates
In her latest film Tanhaji, while Kajol's husband-actor Ajay Devgn plays Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare. In a recent social media post, the actress had also recollected how she met Ajay on the set of a film and how they fell for each other. She shared: "We met 25 years ago, on the set of 'Hulchul'. I was ready for the shot and asked, ‘Where's my hero?' Someone pointed him out - he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I b**ched about him! We began talking on set and became friends."
