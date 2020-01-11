Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kajol Has an Awkward Moment at Airport, Watch Video

Kajol was at the airport when paparazzi caught her candid with daughter Nysa. Her latest film with Ajay Devgn, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is running in theatres now.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kajol Has an Awkward Moment at Airport, Watch Video
Kajol with Nysa

Kajol and Nysa were going off to somewhere when at the airport the unthinkable happened. Kajol, Nysa and a bodyguard were walking towards the entry way to the airport when in a mess up, either the bodyguard or Kajol dropped a baggage. Fans are quite amused with the video that was shared online and one even commented calling Kajol 'miss messy'. Meanwhile, Kajol's film Tanhaji has released in the theatres on Friday, January 10 and has earned Rs 15.10 crore at the box office on day one.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak grossed Rs 4.77 crore.

Read: Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Dominates

In her latest film Tanhaji, while Kajol's husband-actor Ajay Devgn plays Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare. In a recent social media post, the actress had also recollected how she met Ajay on the set of a film and how they fell for each other. She shared: "We met 25 years ago, on the set of 'Hulchul'. I was ready for the shot and asked, ‘Where's my hero?' Someone pointed him out - he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I b**ched about him! We began talking on set and became friends."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram