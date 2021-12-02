Kajol Hilariously Avoids Paps on Tadap Premiere, Takes Out Her Phone for Selfie With Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty’s Bollywood debut film Tadap had a star-studded premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ahan, who is the son of actor Suniel Shetty, arrived with his girlfriend Tania Shroff for the screening. Also seen at the screening was his elder sister, actor Athiya Shetty, with her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. The premiere of the film was attended by the entire Shetty family including Ahan’s mother Mana Shetty. KL Rahul also posed with the Shettys in a family photo.

However, it was Kajol who stole the show at the premiere with her funny antics. The actress hilariously avioded paparazzi on the red carpet of the premiere and instead took out her own phone to click a selfie with the man of the moment, Ahan. A video of the same has emerged on social media and fans can’t stop laughing. “Kajol is so funny," a user wrote. “Kajol is love," commented another user.

The screening was also attended by Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Sohail Khan, Jackie Shroff, Aayush Sharma, and Kim Sharma.

In an interview with PTI, Ahan Shetty said that he landed his first film purely on merit. “I was training for several years. I would meet producers and directors on sets as they are my father’s friends and colleagues but that doesn’t mean I would get a break from them. I wouldn’t say it was easy. Sajid sir saw my action and dance videos and called me. He asked me to send him a few audition tapes. Basically, it (me getting this film) wasn’t anything to do with my father being an actor. I got the film because of my talent,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.