Kajol, Karan Johar Celebrate 22 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Mumbai: It was 22 years ago on this day when Rahul and Anjali first introduced the idea of pyaar dosti hai (love is friendship) with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a love triangle unusual for its times. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with movie, and lead actor Kajol (Anjali), took to social media on Friday to look back at one of the most popular Hindi films of the era. The film, produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions, featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul and Rani Mukherji as Tina.

Sharing a video montage of some of the memorable moments from the film, Johar wrote on Instagram, #22yearsofKKHH…..memories of a lifetime …eternally grateful for all the love. Kajol posted animated versions of three of her most popular dialogues from the filmMera pehla pyar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi, Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge and Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater, cheater…. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998. It was one of the biggest hits of the year and is considered to be a remarkable film in Khan’s career. The movie also featured Anupam Kher, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh and Sana Saeed.