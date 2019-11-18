Take the pledge to vote

Kajol Looks Feisty in Red in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Poster

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' releases on January 10. The trailer of the film will release tomorrow, November 19.

November 18, 2019
Kajol is doing a film with Ajay Devgn again but this time it will be a bit different. Titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film is directed by Om Raut and also features Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. While the first looks of the two male stars was shared earlier in the week, Kajol's look from the period war drama has now been unveiled too.

Read: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's New Good Newwz Poster Unveiled Ahead of Trailer Release

The new poster has the hue of red overpowering. Kajol's face makes up for a large section of the still and the image of a war scene is layered beneath it. Kajol looks intense in her eyes and has to be lauded for the transformation.

Check out her new look from the film below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will mark Ajay's on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. The period drama also features Sharad Kelkar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film will release on January 10, 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)

