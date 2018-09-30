English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kajol Never Wanted to be an Actor, Says She Found Bollywood Erratic
Kajol, who has been in the industry for over two decades, says she never wanted to be an actor.
Kajol will next be seen in Helicoper Eela. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Kajol, who has been in the industry for over two decades and has featured in hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name is Khan, says she never wanted to be an actor.
Kajol was on Saavn's new podcast Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev along with actor Rajkummar Rao where they discussed the reasons of being in films, read a statement.
"I never wanted to be an actor actually. I didn't think of it was worth the money that was being paid out. I didn't think it was worth the effort and I definitely thought my mother worked too hard for whatever she was doing and however we were at that point of time," Kajol said.
The actress added that she told her mother Tanuja -- a veteran actress -- that she wanted a "paycheck at the end of the month".
Kajol says she found Bollywood a very erratic industry and acting an erratic profession.
Meanwhile, she is awaiting the release of her film Helicopter Eela.
Kajol was on Saavn's new podcast Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev along with actor Rajkummar Rao where they discussed the reasons of being in films, read a statement.
"I never wanted to be an actor actually. I didn't think of it was worth the money that was being paid out. I didn't think it was worth the effort and I definitely thought my mother worked too hard for whatever she was doing and however we were at that point of time," Kajol said.
The actress added that she told her mother Tanuja -- a veteran actress -- that she wanted a "paycheck at the end of the month".
Kajol says she found Bollywood a very erratic industry and acting an erratic profession.
Meanwhile, she is awaiting the release of her film Helicopter Eela.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wasn't on Set: Horn OK Pleassss Actor on Tanushree Dutta's Allegations
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Nominates Dipika and Jasleen For 'Sultani Akhada'
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...