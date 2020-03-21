Kajol, Nysa Trolled for Not Wearing Masks at Airport Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

People from all walks of life are seen wearing masks and practising social distancing amid a coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 255 people in India and claimed four lives. People have also put themselves in isolation and have restricted travelling.

Amid this, Bollywood actress Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgn were spotted by paps at Mumbai airport. As expected the picture soon went viral but this time people called out both mother-daughter for not taking precautions and wearing face masks at the airport where there are many people around and there is also a possibility of getting infected with COVID-19.

Read: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Spread Awareness About Janta Curfew

In the picture, Kajol can be seen sporting a black dress with grey strips running through. She opted for a yellow scarf and completed her casual look with a pair of sneakers. Nysa is seen wearing a black crop top with grey pants and sneakers.



A number of people took to the comment section to troll Kajol and Nysa for not wearing a face mask. One of the users wrote, "Why aren’t they wearing masks? That’s the least you can do.." "Where is the mask at least save yourself and others my dear,"wrote another. Another user wrote, "How illiterate they are touching face again and again also not wearing mask.. Even the staff is more health conscious."

Read: Coronavirus: Anupam Kher Returns from US, Anil Kapoor Maintains Social Distance with Him

Not just airport pictures, Nysa’s photo from a wedding function that she recently



attended is also being trolled by netizens.







People took to the comment section and reminded the star kid that it is time for



isolation and that she should follow social distancing to avoid being exposed to



coronavirus.

Follow @News18Movies for more