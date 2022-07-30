Kajol on Daughter Nysa Devgn's Bollywood Debut: Not Pushing Her Away From It, Not Pushing Her Towards It

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa might not have made her Bollywood debut, but she is already a paparazzi favorite. Although she has a private account on Instagram, her friends and fan pages keep posting her photos which receive loads of love and appreciation from netizens. In a recent interview, Kajol opened up about her daughter’s Bollywood debut and said that she will support both her children in whatever they do. Apart from Nysa, Kajol and Ajay are also parents to their son, Yug.

“As for my children, I think that I will support them in whatever they want to do. Jo bhi karna hai unko as long as khush rahein. As long as they are happy and fulfilled. I think my biggest job as a mother is not to guide them into the film industry but guide them into whatever makes them happy, make them productive members of the society,” the actress told Bollywood Hungama.

She continued, “I think Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I am not pushing her away from it, I am not pushing her towards it, it’s something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, she is a grown up woman, young lady,” she added.

During a Film Companion interview, Ajay Devgan was also asked whether Nysa has any plans about making her venture in Bollywood. He responded by saying, “I don’t know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

Nysa is currently on a vacation with her friends and the photos and videos of the star kid having a gala time on her trip have gone viral on social media.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here