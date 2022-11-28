Kajol On Things She Has Learnt From Nysa And Yug

Kajol is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky alongside director Revathi. And, their latest stop was the News18 Show Reel event. Kajol spoke about the film and her experience of reuniting with her co-star Kamal Sadanah after almost 30 years. The actress also recalled the moment when she met Kamal on the sets of the film. To this, Revathi added that she had told everyone not to keep it a secret from Kajol. The two were last seen in Kajol’s debut film Bekhudi, which was released in 1992.

The DDLJ actress said, “Revathi is a schoolgirl and shows that she respects and admires her work for a long time.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClOmpDJq-Cs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

When asked about her children Nysa and Yug, Kajol said, “After having children, I enjoyed motherhood. My life is full of many things, and even though acting is one of them, I don’t think it makes up all of it. My children have taught me patience, which has been my biggest lesson to date."

Check out the interview here:

Kajal’s upcoming movie Salaam Venky is bankrolled by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal under their banners, Blive Productions, and RTake Studios, respectively. Apart from Kajol and Kamal Sadanah, the movie also features Vishal Jethwa in the lead role. The movie revolves around the real-life experiences of a woman and her son, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 9.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga. The Renuka Shahane directorial also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles.

