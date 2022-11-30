Kajol Opens Up About Daughter Nysa Getting Trolled, Says 'I Have Checked All These Articles on Trolling'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan may be away from films, but enjoys quite a fan following on the internet. Her pictures often find their way to social media. However, with all this attention, there’s also a section of people who troll her incessantly. Addressing the issue, Nysa’s mother Kajol said that it has almost become part of being famous.

During the promotional interview for her upcoming movie, Salaam Venky, Kajol was asked about netizens trolling her daughter. The doting mother stated that trolling has become a strange part of social media. “If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous,” Kajol was quoted as saying by ETimes. She added, “It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled”.

Admitting that the trolling does bother her, Kajol said “I will be stupid, and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me but yes there is a certain level that you can take it seriously”.

The Dilwale actress revealed, “ I have actually gone and checked all these articles on trolling. If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted.”

However, Kajol likes to focus on the positive things and often tells her daughter to do the same. “Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hai jo sochte hai ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world.

She concluded eventually what matters is what you think of yourself when you look in the mirror.

Talking about her films, Kajol was last seen in Om Raut’s historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020. The actress is all set to grace the screen again with Revathy’s Salaam Venky, slated to release on December 9.

