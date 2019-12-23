Take the pledge to vote

Kajol Opens Up on Initial Apprehensions About Her Role in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji

Kajol will be appearing alongside Ajay Devgn as Savitribai Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Fans are eager to see Ajay Devgn and Kajol come together on the big screen again in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol, however, revealed that her first focus was to be true to the character as well as the historical era the film is set in.

After Ajay Devgn agreed to go ahead with the film, he received the script. A week after going through it, he approached his wife, offering her the role of Savitribai Malusare, promising to develop the role further if she agreed. Reacting to this, Kajol told Mid-Day, "Initially, I joked that he wanted me to be part of the film so that he didn't have to pay my fees."

Talking about her main concern of staying true to the 17th century era she said, "I was excited about wearing a nauvari saree for the first time on screen. It was the second time I was wearing one after my wedding. But the nauvari saree is difficult to drape and I wasn't sure if I would be able to perfect the body language. Thankfully, I had seen my grandmother, my relatives, and even my help wear it. So, I had an idea about how to carry the saree."

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Tanhaji stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and Luke Kenny. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020.

