Kajol Pens Emotional Note Remembering Her Father-in-law Veeru Devgan
Actress Kajol has penned an emotional note, remembering her late father-in-law and Bollywood's ace action director Veeru Devgan.
Kajol will next be seen in Helicoper Eela. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Kajol on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of herself along with Veeru, father of her husband Ajay Devgn. She captioned the image: "In happier times.... He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day, but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well-lived... RIP with love."
In happier times ... .He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love. pic.twitter.com/2f6VxfEK15— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) June 4, 2019
Veeru Devgan, 85, breathed his last on May 27.
Veeru also acted in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasan. Recently, he stopped going to film parties, but he was seen at the screening of Total Dhamaal.
He is also credited with Ajay’s grand entry into films with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante. In the film, he enters the screen for the first time riding on two bikes. This scene and hit songs made Ajay one of the most promising newcomers in the film.
He is also believed to be the person behind Jogar’s idea of a fighter battling odds.
With Hindustan Ki Kasam, he helmed one of the most expensive films of that time, and tried to shoot never before seen action scenes. It turned out to be a failure at the box office but its stunts were far better than Bollywood of those times.
