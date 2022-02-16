Kajol Protects Tanuja, Asks Media To Move As They Get Mobbed Outside Bappi Lahiri's House. Watch Video

Kajol was seen asking the media gathered outside Bappi Lahiri’s house to move as she and Tanuja tried to make their way to pay their last respects to the iconic musician. A video of the mother-daughter duo was spotted getting down their car when they were mobbed by the paparazzi.

In the video, Kajol was seen helping Tanuja get down the car while her bodyguard tackled the media. However, things appeared to get out of hand and Kajol stepped in to ask the media to step aside. The actress and her mother then made their way to Bappi’s house.

The video left numerous social media users upset. “Ok they’re celebs but human’s also , they have lost a near one and COVID protocols is there , don’t push them ,if they get irritated they are termed as rude n insensitive by the same media,pls atleast have respect for Tanuja ji," a social media user’s comment read. “What a mess… why so much photographers," another added. “Why are the paparazzi so invasive.. it’s not like we haven’t seen thousands of pics of these celebrities already," asked another.

Besides Kajol and Tanuja, veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik was also spotted making her way to Bappi Lahiri’s residence. Several stars have also taken to social media platforms to express their grief over his passing. These include Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences.

Bappi da, as he was fondly known, was suffering from obstructive sleep apnea and recurrent chest infection. “He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions,” read the hospital’s official statement further.

