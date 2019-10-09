Kajol, Rani Mukerji’s Pics From Frolic Sindoor Khela Will Make You Miss Durga Puja Already

Bollywood actors and cousins by birth, Kajol and Rani Mukerji celebrated Durga Puja with utmost zest and fervour. Their fun-filled sindoor khela pictures will leave you utterly missing the festive season, which concluded on October 8.

The actresses enjoyed the festival with their family and friends from the industry including filmmaker Karan Johar. Giving glimpses of the sindoor khela, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji shared a group photo, which also features their cousin Ayan Mukerji as well as friend Natasha Poonawalla.

In the pictures, the group is gleaming with happiness. Kajol looks radiant in a bright yellow saree, while Rani Mukerji looks adorable in a red-and-white printed saree. Kajol also shared a couple of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, which features Tanishaa, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar. She captioned them as, "Started off all clean and bright... Swipe to see the madness."

Tanishaa Mukerji, in a separate post, shared a selfie with sister Kajol, captioning it as “Mine @kajol”

Sindoor khela is a Bengali Hindu tradition where women smear each other with sindoor or vermillion on Vijayadashami, the last day of the Durga Puja. On the day of the Vijayadashami after the conclusion of the ritual worship, married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her. After that, they put sindoor on each other's faces and offer sweets to each other.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.