Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kajol Recreates Iconic Train Scene from DDLJ as She Promotes Tanhaji with Ajay Devgn

Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her next film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, recreated her iconic train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on a reality show.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kajol Recreates Iconic Train Scene from DDLJ as She Promotes Tanhaji with Ajay Devgn
Screenshot from video tweeted by Kajol | DDLJ poster.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been promoting their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior across various platforms. During one of the promotions in a reality show, Kajol was seen recreating the iconic train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) where the actress was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Kajol recreated the 'Ja Simran Ja' moment from DDLJ after one of the contestants requested the actress for the same on the dance reality show Dance+ 5.

Kajol agreed and to enact the scene from her 1995 film. Choreographer Remo D'sSouza played the role of Kajol's dad in DDLJ, which was essayed by Amrish Puri. The character of Shah Rukh from DDLJ was essayed by a fan from the audience.

The report further said that Kajol's real-life hubby, Ajay Devgn walked to the stage to present his wife with some flowers as well. For the promotion of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at Dance+ 5, Kajol was seen wearing a full-sleeved long, maroon coloured shimmery dress.

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol will essay the role of Savitri Bai, wife of Tanhaji Malusare. Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying the titular role in the film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biopic based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of King Shivaji. Set in the 17th century, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on Friday, January 10.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram