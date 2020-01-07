Kajol Recreates Iconic Train Scene from DDLJ as She Promotes Tanhaji with Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been promoting their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior across various platforms. During one of the promotions in a reality show, Kajol was seen recreating the iconic train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) where the actress was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Kajol recreated the 'Ja Simran Ja' moment from DDLJ after one of the contestants requested the actress for the same on the dance reality show Dance+ 5.

Kajol agreed and to enact the scene from her 1995 film. Choreographer Remo D'sSouza played the role of Kajol's dad in DDLJ, which was essayed by Amrish Puri. The character of Shah Rukh from DDLJ was essayed by a fan from the audience.

The report further said that Kajol's real-life hubby, Ajay Devgn walked to the stage to present his wife with some flowers as well. For the promotion of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at Dance+ 5, Kajol was seen wearing a full-sleeved long, maroon coloured shimmery dress.

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol will essay the role of Savitri Bai, wife of Tanhaji Malusare. Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying the titular role in the film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biopic based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of King Shivaji. Set in the 17th century, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on Friday, January 10.

