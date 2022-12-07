Kajol Reveals Nysa's Fan Following in Singapore, Says 'People Stopped Her on Bus & Took Autograph'

Kajol is gearing up for the release of Salaam Venky. The actress, who will be playing a role of a mother in the upcoming movies, stated that her childhood was much easier than what her daughter Nysa had to endure. She revealed that Nysa was frequently stopped for her autographs in Singapore while she was studying there. In an interview with Mashable India, Kajol revealed such incidents and talked about how Nysa is “known all over the world". The actress said, “Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph. So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world."

Kajol further compared the situation of her childhood and now in the same interview. She elaborated that the lack of social media made things very different from what they are today. Kajol said that at the time (before her entry into films), people were aware that she was Tanuja’s but was still free to go wherever she wanted to travel. “At that time, there was no social media, so I think life was much easier for us as children. Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today. It wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself," she added.

Kajol’s daughter Nysa may be away from films but she is often in the headlines for various reasons. Nysa is among the most liked celeb kids in Bollywood. She is a social media sensation who frequently steals the show with her outfit choices and breathtaking photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol has collaborated with Revathi for Salaam Venky which also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in key roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, December 9.

