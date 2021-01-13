Kajol Reveals She Loves K-dramas, Crash Landing on You is Her Favourite

Kajol has revealed in a recent interview that she is a big K-drama fan and her favourite show isn't hard to guess. While talking to her Tribhanga co-star Mithila Palkar as part of a promotional video, Kajol said she has been binge-watching several shows, but Crash Landing On You is one of her favourite series.

Mithila says that she is quite impressed to know that Kajol loves K-dramas. Kajol responds, "I do. I find them highly entertaining. I love the aesthetic. I started with Crash Landing On You, which is one of my most favourites. I thought the whole idea of North Korea-South Korea Love story was fabulous. I love how they did it."

Crash Landing on You, a Netflix show, is one of the most popular South Korean dramas, starring two of their biggest stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Watch Kajol talk about it here:

Kajol's first Netflix original film Tribhanga is set to stream from January 15, 2021. With this film, the actress is making her OTT debut. In Tribhanga, directed by Renuka Shahane, Kajol will be seen as Mithila Palkar's onscreen mother and Tanvi Azmi's daughter.

