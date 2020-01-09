Kajol Reveals She Suffered Two Miscarriages Prior To Nysa And Yug
Kajol revealed that the road to the present day has not free of bumps for her and Ajay Devgn. She said she suffered two miscarriages early in marriage.
Kajol has been married to Ajay Devgn for over 20 years now. The couple has a daughter and a son. While everything seems to be going good for the couple, things were not so wonderful for them in the past.
Kajol, in an interview with Instagram page Humans Of Bombay, revealed details of her relationship with Ajay Devgn. In the conversation, she revealed that her own father was not supportive when the couple chose to get married and took some time to accept the decision.
Kajol also went on to reveal that she suffered two miscarriages early into the marriage. "I was pregnant during K3G but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually, it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug, our family’s complete."
“We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him! I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!”
Kajol and Ajay Devgn first worked together in Hulchul in 1995. They also shared screen space in the same year in the film Gundaraj. Apart from this, they have also acted together in numerous films like Dil Kya Kare, Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Raju Chacha. The couple will be sharing the screen space again after a gap of a decade in Om Raut's upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will be releasing on January 10.
