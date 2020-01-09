Kajol Reveals She Suffered Two Miscarriages Prior To Nysa And Yug

Kajol has been married to Ajay Devgn for over 20 years now. The couple has a daughter and a son. While everything seems to be going good for the couple, things were not so wonderful for them in the past.

Kajol, in an interview with Instagram page Humans Of Bombay, revealed details of her relationship with Ajay Devgn. In the conversation, she revealed that her own father was not supportive when the couple chose to get married and took some time to accept the decision.

Kajol also went on to reveal that she suffered two miscarriages early into the marriage. "I was pregnant during K3G but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually, it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug, our family’s complete."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn first worked together in Hulchul in 1995. They also shared screen space in the same year in the film Gundaraj. Apart from this, they have also acted together in numerous films like Dil Kya Kare, Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Raju Chacha. The couple will be sharing the screen space again after a gap of a decade in Om Raut's upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will be releasing on January 10.

