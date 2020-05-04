Kajol Reveals What She Likes Most About Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are undoubtedly one of the most iconic on-screen couples in Bollywood. They have a totally different chemistry between them. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Baazigar to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, they have electrified the silver screen with their performances and great acting chops time and again.

So when Bollywood actress Kajol decided to do a Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, fans inevitably asked her about SRK. A Twitter user asked Kajol about one thing she likes the most in SRK, to which, she said: "His amazing energy."

The duo has also worked together in Karan Arjun and My Name Is Khan. Their recent collaboration was for Rohit Shetty's Dilwale.

Kajol also shared that her character Anjali from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hain was her favourite role to date as she felt it was a lot like her. The Karan Johar directorial also starred SRK and Rani Mukherjee. Salman Khan had an extended cameo in the movie.

My most fav. character is Anjali. She's the most like me https://t.co/iActVQ4OsE — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Later, one fan asked if her husband Ajay Devgn was trying his hand at cooking for her, amid the lockdown. To this, Kajol revealed, "I keep telling Ajay to cook for me but so far he hasn’t been inspired to go into the kitchen!”

I keep telling Ajay to cook for me but so far he hasn’t been inspired to go into the kitchen! ;) https://t.co/wscOeeaF7K — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Answering another fan question, she said, "Reiterating I don’t cook! But I do like to eat. Just spend time doing things that u love and work out every day."

Reiterating I don’t cook ! But I do like to eat. Just spend time doing things that u love and work out every day https://t.co/PLL2b3EdDR — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

