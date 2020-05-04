MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kajol Reveals What She Likes Most About Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol Reveals What She Likes Most About Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol and Shah Rukh have electrified the silver screen with their crackling chemistry and great acting chops time and again.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Share this:

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are undoubtedly one of the most iconic on-screen couples in Bollywood. They have a totally different chemistry between them. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Baazigar to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, they have electrified the silver screen with their performances and great acting chops time and again.

So when Bollywood actress Kajol decided to do a Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, fans inevitably asked her about SRK. A Twitter user asked Kajol about one thing she likes the most in SRK, to which, she said: "His amazing energy."

The duo has also worked together in Karan Arjun and My Name Is Khan. Their recent collaboration was for Rohit Shetty's Dilwale.

Kajol also shared that her character Anjali from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hain was her favourite role to date as she felt it was a lot like her. The Karan Johar directorial also starred SRK and Rani Mukherjee. Salman Khan had an extended cameo in the movie.

Later, one fan asked if her husband Ajay Devgn was trying his hand at cooking for her, amid the lockdown. To this, Kajol revealed, "I keep telling Ajay to cook for me but so far he hasn’t been inspired to go into the kitchen!”

Answering another fan question, she said, "Reiterating I don’t cook! But I do like to eat. Just spend time doing things that u love and work out every day."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres