Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kajol Says Daughter was Traumatized After Watching We Are Family, Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz is a Fun Film

Despite bumps, Good Newwz makes for a fun watch. Kajol recalls how daughter Nysa hated her film We Are Family. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.

News18.com

December 28, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
Actress Kajol has said that her daughter Nysa felt traumatized after watching her film We Are Family. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress made the candid admission on a radio show hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the film, which was the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Stepmom, Kajol played the role of a mother of three, who is diagnosed with cancer and eventually dies.

Read: Kajol Says Her Daughter Nysa was Traumatized After Watching We Are Family

If Good Newwz doesn't go off the rails when the tone shifts, it's because the actors stay sincere and committed as the narrative evolves. The heart of the film is its cast anyway. Akshay Kumar is in good form, serving up a reminder of just how funny he can be.

Read: Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Film is a Bumpy Ride But There's Lot to Laugh About

Film and TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging at his Bandra home on Thursday night. While many friends from the industry have expressed shock over his sudden demise, Kushal’s best friend Chetan Hansraj has spoken about what he saw when he was called by the late actor's parents.

Read: Tried CPR, But was Too Late, Says Kushal Punjabi's Friend Chetan Hansraj

We know it is a festive time, with another year ending and all, but Netflix seems to be bent on giving us the heebie-jeebies. They dropped the second season of Penn Badgely starrer You on Friday. If that psychological thriller doesn't creep you out enough, you have some serious supernatural stuff going on in Ghost Stories, that's coming on January 1.

Read: Streaming Now: Have a Creepy New Year with Netflix's Ghost Stories and You Season 2

You season 2 might never be as explosive as season one, but it surely lives up to the hype. With various references to Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment, this season deals with conscience, trauma and penance.

Read: You Season 2 Review: Penn Badgley's Netflix Show is Creepier, Bloodier and More Dysfunctional

