News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kajol Says Her Daughter Nysa was Traumatized After Watching We Are Family

Kajol appeared on her We Are Family co-star Kareena Kapoor's show and talked about how her daughter hated the film.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Kajol Says Her Daughter Nysa was Traumatized After Watching We Are Family
Image: Instagram

Actress Kajol has said that her daughter Nysa felt traumatized after watching her film We Are Family. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress made the candid admission on a radio show hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the film, which was the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Stepmom, Kajol played the role of a mother of three, who is diagnosed with cancer and eventually dies. The film also starred Kareena as the second female lead.

On the show, she said, "They hated We Are Family. I have to tell you that, it's really sad. They hated it because I get really sick and I die in the end."

She asserted that her daughter was disturbed by the film as she had to watch her mother die on screen.

"My daughter has come out and she's like, 'I can't believe that you made me go through this film. I can't believe you took me for this film.' My son was too young. But she has howled throughout the film. She was traumatized," said Kajol.

Currently, Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also stars Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. The film, Devgn's 100th project, is slated to release on January 10, 2020.



