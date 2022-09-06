Kajol Screams 'Chala Chala' As She, Revathy Get Mobbed At Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal; Watch

Monday evening was a starry affair as actresses Kajol and Revathy made their way to seek blessings from the Lalbaugcha Raja. Videos and pictures of the stars making their way in and out of the pandal made their way online. The visuals revealed that Kajol and Revathy were mobbed by the media and fans present at the venue.

In videos shared by the paparazzo, Kajol and Revathy tried to navigate through the crowds with the help of their bodyguards. A few police officials were also ensuring the actresses were safely escorted to the idol and out of the pandal. While Kajol tried to keep it cool despite the crowd, at a certain she began handling the crowd herself. She was seen screaming, “chala, chala (let’s go, let’s go),” at the crowd, helping the officials navigate through the crowd.

Several stars this year paid a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja, starting with Kartik Aaryan. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor was spotted making his way to seek blessings there with his family. Sanya Malhotra, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others, were seen visiting the pandal this year.

Meanwhile, Revathy and Kajol are collaborating for a new film, The Last Hurrah. Inspired by a true story and real characters, The Last Hurrah tells a tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Talking about her first collaboration with Kajol and choosing this story for her, Revathy said in a statement: “Sujata’s journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It’s not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha, and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’.”

