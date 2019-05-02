English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kajol Shares a Throwback Pic from Sets of Ishq, Has this Question for Her '90s Co-stars
Kajol shared a picture from the sets of 'Ishq' and put out a question for Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan, her '90s co stars.
Image: Kajol/Twitter
Throwback pics are a great way to reminisce about the days gone by and take thorough notice of what is left of the past. Kajol joined in the bandwagon of this latest trend and posted a picture of herself from the sets of Ishq (1997). The still shows her applying make-up before the shot and she can be seen standing out in the open, under the sun, while she touches-up before the shot.
As she posted the photo on her Twitter handle, she raised a question, which concerned her '90s co-stars Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Captioning the post, Kajol wrote, "Throwback to Ishq..... Big phones, sitting on set all day coz we had no vans and the rooms were too far away to keep going to and we still worked 14 hours heat rain or shine ... and looked good. All nineties people agree?"
The 44-year-old actress' question is yet to be replied to by any of her co-actors, who are still active in the business and booming. This is not the first time that Kajol has made us dote on herself. Recently, Kajol also wished a fan on her birthday, which made the world adore her even more. On repeated requests, Kajol went to their comments section and posted an image of a cake, which is sure the make up their special day even more memorable.
On the movies front, Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, which did not do good business at the box office. Reports suggest that she might feature in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside her husband Ajay and Saif Ali Khan.
Throwback to Ishq..... Big phones, sitting on set all day coz we had no vans and the rooms were too far away to keep going to and we still worked 14 hours heat rain or shine ... and looked good .— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) May 2, 2019
All nineties people agree ? What say @ajaydevgn @iamsrk @aamir_khan @iam_juhi pic.twitter.com/iXpvyBsu5u
