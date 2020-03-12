Kajol Shares Adorable Pictures of Daughter Nysa Looking Like a Princess During Photoshoot

Kajol, who is quite active on social media, recently shared pictures of her daughter Nysa on Instagram. In the pictures, which is presumed to be from a photoshoot, Nysa, 16, can be seen sitting on the floor dressed in a cream-coloured glittery outfit coupled with a sequinned blouse and traditional jewellery.

Sharing the two pictures, which were clicked with plants in the background, Kajol wrote, “In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine”.

Kajol's followers, including her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, flooded the pictures with likes and comments. Commenting on the post, Tanishaa wrote, "My princess." One user said that the girl looked gorgeous, while another commented, "So beautiful."

Recently, a picture of Kajol and her daughter had surfaced on social media, in which the two can be seen leaving a salon. In the picture, Kajol can be seen wearing bright striped long layered wrap-up dress while Nysa sports a simple white t-shirt and track pants.

Kajol was last seen in suspense drama short film Devi, which also starred Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee depicts how nine women from distinct strata of society are forced into a sisterhood owing to a circumstance, where they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.