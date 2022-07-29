Kajol Shares Glimpse of Her Different Moods, Fans Are Reminded of Her Mom; See Pics

Even though she made us wait six long days for her mesmerising glimpse, it won’t be wrong to say that Kajol is back with a bang, making the wait worth it. And thank God, she was in a rejoicing “mood” on Friday, or how else we would have been blessed with the glimpses of her enthralling pictures. Disclosing her mood changes on different days of the week, the actress has treated her fans to a glimpse of her flawless smile via a series of pictures on her official Instagram account. Clicked during the outdoor photoshoot, Kajol has made her fans go a week on their knees with her latest carefree avatar.

Making it hard to keep our eyes off of it, the pictures show Kajol posing, smiling, laughing, and having the moments of her life. While sharing the pictures, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress wrote in the caption, “7 moods for the 7 days of the week..starting with Friday off course..rotate and repeat! (Ignore the blue tarp at the back)”. Clad in a pink V-neck top atop a beige bottom, Kajol appeared beautiful as always in her flowy open tresses. While the comments section was flooded with the innumerable red heart and fire emoticons, fans couldn’t stop but sing praises of her charismatic appearance.

One user commented, “You're the most beautiful woman in the world.” Another user compared her with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, and said, “You resemble your mom now.” A third user wrote, “Always the beautiful.” Earlier, dropping a video on her social media handle, the actress announced that she is all set to debut in a web series, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In the video, she can be seen jokingly recreating the moment from her iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and saying that ‘she is soon coming with her show only on Disney+ Hotstar.’

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2021 Netflix movie Tribhanga, the Renuka Shahane directorial also featured Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in prominent roles. Next, the actress will be seen in Revathi’s family drama Salaam Venky and her upcoming untitled web series will be directed by Suparn Varma.

