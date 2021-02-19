Kajol Shares This Sweet Birthday Post for Mother-in-law Veena

Bollywood star Kajol recently shared a wonderful post on social media dedicated to her mother-in-law, Veena Devgn. The actress is known to have a quirky sense of humour and she showcased the same in this latest Instagram post too! Kajolshared a pretty selfie on Veena’s birthday along with a goofy caption. She proudly called her actor-husband Ajay Devgn’s mother as her own ‘partner-in-crime.’

The 46-year-old beauty shared a happy picture with her mother-in-law. She flaunted a zero makeup look in this warm snap. However, it is the caption that garneredall the attention.While wishing her ‘happy birthday,’, she also termed Veena asher ‘crab’ for the past 22 years.Further, she wished that the smile on her face should never fade away. She also called her ‘mother by law’ and ‘mom in spirit.’

Fans poured love on this Instagram post in the form of likes and birthday wishes.Amid the well-wishers was Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji who commented below the post. Celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor also sent some love for the duo.

On the professional front, Kajol recently entered the OTT zone with her first Netflix film, Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy. This flick focused on the unique yet emotional bond between mothers of three generation and it received wide response from the fans. Earlier, she was seen in a historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, again a first for her.

The stunning performer has been quite choosy about her projects as she is focused on keeping her work and family life balanced. When Kajol is not sharing her sans-makeup selfies, she is busy sharing memes on her movies and gorgeous snaps from her photoshoots.

Coming back to the latest selfie, that’s what they call ‘goals’, right? Watching the two ladies from separate generations bond in the coolest way has to be the cutest thing on the internet today.It won’t be surprising if Kajol’s next picture breaks the internet again.