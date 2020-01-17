Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and a Bunch of Fierce Women Get Together for Short Film Devi

The first look of Kajol's upcoming short film, Devi, got out recently. It is a women-all poster and features actresses Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Yashaswini Dayama, Shivani Raghuvanshi among others and Kajol sits in the middle with a fierce look.

Talking about the character she is playing in the film, the actor said, "My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me in many ways, but uncannily we share a lot too. In today's times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant and I am glad to have got the opportunity to participate." Devi marks the short film debut for Kajol and is said to be shot in a period of just two days.

Sharing her views on her decision to chose the film, Shruti said, "I loved the concept of the film when I heard it. We often talk about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect in such a lovely way, with such a powerful message. It's disturbingly poignant and that's why I knew I had to be part of it, and I couldn't have found a more perfect film to make my debut on the digital platform."

Actress Neha Dhupia gave a sneak peak about the movie's plot and said, "The part that stayed with me the most was most definitely the amazing women who worked on the project. Devi really is a film and a subject that stayed with me for days even after we wrapped the shoot on it."

Devi will tell the tale of 9 oppressed women from different class of the society, coming together under one roof and talk about facing the same issue.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.