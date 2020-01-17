Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and a Bunch of Fierce Women Get Together for Short Film Devi

'Devi' will tell the tale of 9 oppressed women from different classes of the society, coming together under one roof to talk about the issues they are facing.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and a Bunch of Fierce Women Get Together for Short Film Devi
'Devi' will tell the tale of 9 oppressed women from different classes of the society, coming together under one roof to talk about the issues they are facing.

The first look of Kajol's upcoming short film, Devi, got out recently. It is a women-all poster and features actresses Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Yashaswini Dayama, Shivani Raghuvanshi among others and Kajol sits in the middle with a fierce look.

Talking about the character she is playing in the film, the actor said, "My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me in many ways, but uncannily we share a lot too. In today's times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant and I am glad to have got the opportunity to participate." Devi marks the short film debut for Kajol and is said to be shot in a period of just two days.

Sharing her views on her decision to chose the film, Shruti said, "I loved the concept of the film when I heard it. We often talk about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect in such a lovely way, with such a powerful message. It's disturbingly poignant and that's why I knew I had to be part of it, and I couldn't have found a more perfect film to make my debut on the digital platform."

Actress Neha Dhupia gave a sneak peak about the movie's plot and said, "The part that stayed with me the most was most definitely the amazing women who worked on the project. Devi really is a film and a subject that stayed with me for days even after we wrapped the shoot on it."

Devi will tell the tale of 9 oppressed women from different class of the society, coming together under one roof and talk about facing the same issue.

