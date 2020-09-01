Kajol Staying with Nysa in Singapore for This Reason

Bollywood star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn are known to be doting parents to their two kids-- elder daughter Nysa and son Yug. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it has become more important for parents to take care of their children's safety and Kajol seems to be doing just that as she has been staying away from Mumbai in Singapore so that Nysa can attend her school that have reopened there recently.

As per a report, Nysa had returned to India when the coronavirus outbreak reached the country and international travel restrictions were imposed in March. While Ajay and Kajol spent quality time with their kids during the lockdown period in India, it is time to go back to studies for Nysa as her school has reopened.

Ajay and Kajol do not want their daughter to miss out on her education. At the same time, they are also unwilling to leave Nysa alone in a foreign country amid this global crisis and have decided that Kajol will be staying with her in Singapore while she completes schooling. Meanwhile, Yug will be staying in India with Ajay. This arrangement is going to be in place for another few months, informed a source close to the couple.

On the work front, Ajay will see the release of his war film Bhuj: The Pride of India on OTT soon. His other upcoming projects are Maidaan, Kaithi remake and next Golmaal film. There are talks on for more projects featuring Ajay.