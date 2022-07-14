Kajol Takes Dig at Bollywood While Praising OTT for Giving Platform to People Who Don't Have '24 Inches Waistline'

Kajol, who stepped into the big screens with her 1992 release ‘Bekhudi,’ has now completed almost 30 years in the industry. She has also been invited to join the Oscars Committee in the Class of 2022 from India along with South Superstar Suriya Sivakumar.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla while talking about the advent of various OTT platforms and the impact that they had had, she expressed, “Actually, right now it’s a fabulous time for actors all over, because they’re getting so much exposure. Everybody has so much work and I love the fact that OTT has brought out some fabulous actors, you know. You have people who are genuinely fabulous actors getting a stage and being able to show exactly what they are capable of, and becoming stars in their own right despite the fact that they don’t have a 24 inches waistline and a 36 inches chest or a 46 inches chest.”

She spoke about how back in the ’90s big screen movie halls were the only source of entertainment which has now slowly evolved, there are multiple platforms through which an actor can showcase their talents.

Kajol’s first OTT appearance was in ‘Tribhanga’ which was directed by actor Renuka Shahane and also featured Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The film revolved around a dysfunctional family which consisted of three women making the most unconventional life choices and trying to makeup for their strained relationships.

The actress was last seen in ‘Tanhaji’ which was directed by Om Raut and had her husband Ajay Devgn in the titular role of the film.

The film was about ‘Tanhaji’ who was Shivaji Maharaj’s most trusted and prominent lieutenants. The cast included Saif Ali Khan, Nia Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Kajol will be collaborating with Revathi for ‘Salaam Venky’ which will star Aahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa. She will also be seen doing a cameo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’

