Kajol, Tanisha Mukerji Hug Each Other Tightly in These Adorable Pics from New Year's Eve

Celebs from tinsel town rang in 2023 with a bang. While Ananya Panday celebrated it in Thailand along with other host of stars like Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, Alia Bhatt spent her New Year Eve with Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and others. Similarly, Kajol concluded the year with her sister Tanishaa Mukherji with whom she had celebrated Christmas 2022 as well.

On Sunday, Tanishaa shared some pictures on her Instagram handle showcasing herself and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sibling giving each other warm hugs as they smiled ear to ear for the shutterbugs while striking hilarious poses. For the celebratory night, Tanishaa had donned an elegant and silky blue dress paired with a set of earrings. Kajol on the other hand rocked a glistening beige top and completed her look with light brown pants and funky sneakers. She also flaunted white glasses on her head. The Neil N Nikki actress wrote in the caption, “2023 baby! You’ll always be Tom to my Jerry! Love you, kajol."

Kajol and fashion designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the pictures with red heart emojis. On the other hand, a fan wished the sisters with his comment, “Happy New Year to you two lovely ladies. Have a positive and uplifting one. " Another one wrote, “Aww this is such a wonderful picture of you two. I wish you a great and healthy New Year. Have fun in everything you do." Someone also said, “Gorgeous sisters!! Happy New Year!"

On the professional front, Kajol was recently seen in Salaam Venky, an emotional rollercoaster ride between a doting mother and a son afflicted with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The film explored their journey together as they navigated through the oddities of life. Besides Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, it also featured Aamir Khan, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal among many others. Meanwhile, Tanishaa Mukherji has been a part of numerous reality shows like Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and her last film Code Name Abdul was released in 2021.

