Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji Turn Heads in Stunning Ethnic Outfits As They Celebrate Durga Puja; See Pics

Durga Puja celebrations have begun around the country and everyone is gripped with Pujo fever. The fervor and excitement can even be seen among celebrities as they are thronging to the Puja pandals to assimilate in the festivities. Bollywood actress Kajol is no exception as she celebrates the beautiful festival with her friends and families. Following that trajectory, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was spotted with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji visiting one of the pandals In head-turning ethnic attire.

On Saturday, the actor siblings Kajol and Tanishaa were clicked by the Paparazzi as they visited North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. While Kajol donned a stunning yellow saree and was decked with minimal makeup, she had also styled her hair in braids at the front. On the other hand, Tanishaa sported a multi-coloured traditional outfit and paired it with green earrings. After offering their prayers, the two interacted with the crowd and even posed for the shutterbugs. In an Instagram reel shared by a popular Paparazzo account, fans left endearing compliments for both of them. One of them wrote, “Love You Queen Kajol”, another one commented, “Gorgeous girls”. Someone also said, “She is so adorable”.

Just a few days ago, Kajol had cheered for beau Ajay Devgn for receiving the National Film Award in the best actor category for his performance in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Sharing a photo of Ajay from the ostentatious award event, she had written in her shoutout, “Bringing home two National Awards and looking good is difficult!”

On the professional front, Kajol is all set to make her OTT debut with the web series The Good Wife. The same is a remake of the most well-known American television programme, in which Julianna Margulies played the principal character. The show has already gone on floors in Mumbai.

