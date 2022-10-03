Kajol Teases Jaya Bachchan, Scolds Her For Not Removing Her Mask At Durga Puja Pandal; Watch

Actress Kajol was not going to her a ‘no’ from Jaya Bachchan as she urged her to remove the mask at the Durga Puja pandal. The veteran actress made her way to Kajol’s family Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Monday, on the occasion of Maha Ashtami. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star was seen wearing a traditional white and red saree on the occasion.

In a video from the pandal, Jaya was seen greeting Kajol but chose to keep her mask put. Kajol was seen telling Jaya, “Mask utharna padega (You have to remove your mask),” urging her to show her face. Jaya eventually caved, posing for pictures with Kajol sans the mask. The brief moment brought back memories of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which Jaya and Kajol play a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo.

Also present at the pandal were Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy. Kajol was seen posing with Rani and teasing the paparazzi as they took pictures of the beautiful stars.

Kajol goes all out to celebrate Durga Puja on a grand scale. Every year, she joins her family to organise the celebrations in Juhu and hosts devotees. On Sunday, she was joined by her son Yug, who was seen serving food at the pandal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is getting ready for the release of Revathy’s Salaam Venky. She will also appear in The Good Wife’s Indian adaptations on Disney+ Hotstar.

As for Jaya Bachchan, the veteran star will be making her comeback on the big screen after several years with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

