Kajol Tells Tanishaa Mukerji to 'Shut Up' as They Argue in Public; Mom Tanuja Shushes Them

The bond between siblings is one of the strongest in the world. However, it is also a universally accepted fact that all siblings fight from time to time. Bollywood actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are also like all other siblings. Recently, a video of the sisters arguing at a Durga Puja pandal is going viral. In the video, Kajol and Tanisha can be seen indulging in what looks like playful argument. Their mother, veteran actress Tanuja then asks them to be quiet with a loud shush. The three of them then smile and pose for the camera.

In the video shared on Reddit, Kajol can be seen fixing her saree and then Tanishaa says something inaudible to her. Kajol then loudly says “Just stop, you’re not getting any brownie points." Kajol then tells her to “Shut up." Tanuja can then be seen loudly shushing her daughters. Kajol and Tanishaa can then be seen smiling and posing for the camera.

Kajol and the Mukerji family are very actively involved in Durga Puja. Apart from attending their ancestral Puja in Balkan-Ji Bari in Mumbai, they are also seen pandal-hopping. Kajol shared her looks from this year’s Durga Puja on social media.

Meanwhile, Kajol also recently announced her movie, The Last Hurrah, to be directed by veteran actress Revathi. She took to Instagram to share a picture with Revathi to announce the film. She wrote, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called ‘The Last Hurrah’. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please? (sic)"