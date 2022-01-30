Kajol Tests Covid Positive, Misses Daughter; New Mom Priyanka Chopra Calls Nysa Stunning

On Sunday, Kajol revealed that she has ‘tested positive’ for Covid-19. While the actress hinted at a cold, she chose not to delve into details. Kajol joined the list of stars who tested positive for Covid-19 in the third wave. The list includes Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Lata Mangeshkar, Mahesh Babu, Erica Fernandes and Ekta Kapoor, among others.

Instead of talking about her diagnosis, Kajol shared a picture of her daughter Nysa and showered her with love. In the picture, Nysa appeared to be attending a wedding. She had mehndi designed on her palms and sported a statement ring. She confessed she was missing Nysa.

Kajol shared the picture and wrote, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!" Priyanka Chopra, who had been missing in action since she and Nick Jonas revealed they have welcomed a baby, took to the comments section and showered Nysa with love.

Priyanka wrote, “She’s stunning." Several fans agreed with Priyanka. “So beautiful," a comment read. “Just like her mommy," added another. Fans also prayed for Kajol’s speedy recovery. “Stay safe Kajol. Blessing to you. And your daughter looks lovely and the henna design is amazing," a comment read.

Nysa is currently pursuing her higher studies. In 2020, Kajol had revealed that Nysa has got admission to an institute in Singapore. The actress had spent a few weeks with her in Singapore as well. Work-wise, Kajol was last seen in Netflix’s Tribhanga. The film marked her OTT platform debut and it also starred Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. The film was directed by Renuka Shahane. Kajol and Renuka are reuniting for another film titled The Last Hurray.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.