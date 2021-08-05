Kajol to Romance Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Next? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are undoubtedly one of the hit pairings of Bollywood and be it DDLJ or Dilwale, they weave magic on screen every time they appear with each other. And if recent reports are to be believed, the evergreen pair is set to reunite for Rajkumar Hirani’s next. However, this time, the audience might not be able to witness their lively on-screen chemistry. Talking to a news portal, Kajol revealed that she has not been approached for the film yet.

“I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now," Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol first appeared together in the 1993 film Baazigar. Since then, they have gone on to do popular and hit films like Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and the most recent Dilwale.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring her husband, actor Ajay Devgn. Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, has a couple of projects lined up including Pathan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Brahmastra.

